FMC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $295.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $2.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 67 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.09 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.02 to $3.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion.

