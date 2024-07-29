Flowserve: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $72.6 million. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $72.6 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Flowserve expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.75 per share.

