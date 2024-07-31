Fiverr: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $94.7 million in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $97 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $383 million to $387 million.

