Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Five Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Five Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 18, 2024, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $51.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FPH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up