Fiserv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $894 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $5.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.79 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.80 per share.

