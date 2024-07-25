FirstService: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.1 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSV

