FirstEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $45 million.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.61 to $2.81 per share.

