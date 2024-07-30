First Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $349.4 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $349.4 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $3.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $946.2 million.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $13 to $14 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion.

