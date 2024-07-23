First Quantum Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FQVLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FQVLF

