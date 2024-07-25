First Interstate BancSystem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $60…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $60 million.

The Billings, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIBK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.