First Horizon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $199…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $199 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $815 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $819.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.