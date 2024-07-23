First Guaranty Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.2…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Hammond, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $69.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

