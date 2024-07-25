First Foundation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.1 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.1 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFWM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.