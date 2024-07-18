First Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $52.5…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $52.5 million in its second quarter.

The Abilene, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $184.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $137.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.