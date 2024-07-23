Live Radio
First Financial Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2024, 10:05 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — First Financial Corp. (THFF) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

The Terre Haute, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THFF

