First Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

First Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 17, 2024, 9:07 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $25.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.3 million, which beat Street forecasts.

