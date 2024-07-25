First Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $707…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $707 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $47.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $50.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $44.91 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.46 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

