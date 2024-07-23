First Busey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $27.4…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $27.4 million.

The Champaign, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $165.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

First Busey shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.26, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUSE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.