First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 5:02 PM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $116 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

