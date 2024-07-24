First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $116 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

