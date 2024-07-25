Financial Institutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Thursday reported net income of $25.6 million…

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Thursday reported net income of $25.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Warsaw, New York, said it had earnings of $1.62 per share.

The holding company for Five Star Bank posted revenue of $102.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISI

