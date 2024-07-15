FB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $40 million.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $40 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $203 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $128.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.