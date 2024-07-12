Fastenal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $292.7 million. On…

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $292.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 51 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

