Farmland Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland posted revenue of $11.4 million in the period.

