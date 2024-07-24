Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Farmers National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Farmers National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 8:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.8 million in its second quarter.

The Canfield, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMNB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up