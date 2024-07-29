F5: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $144.1 million. On…

SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $144.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $2.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.97 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $695.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.38 to $3.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $720 million to $740 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV

