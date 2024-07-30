Extra Space Storage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) on Tuesday reported a key…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Salt Lake City, said it had funds from operations of $457.7 million, or $2.06 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $185.9 million, or 88 cents per share.

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust, based in Salt Lake City, posted revenue of $810.7 million in the period.

Extra Space Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.95 to $8.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXR

