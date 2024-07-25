Live Radio
Expro Group Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 6:32 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported net income of $15.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $469.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.2 million.

Expro Group Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion.

_____

