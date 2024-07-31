EXp World Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.4…

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.4 million in its second quarter.

The Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

