Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its second quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $699.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $688.6 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion.

