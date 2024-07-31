Eversource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $335.3 million. The…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $335.3 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.67 per share.

