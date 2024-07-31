Everest Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $724…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $724 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $16.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $16.85 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $16.97 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.