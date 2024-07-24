Live Radio
Evercore: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 6:57 AM

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $73.8 million in its second quarter.

The New York, New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.81 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $693.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $695.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

