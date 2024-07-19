Euronet Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Thursday reported net income of $83.1 million…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Thursday reported net income of $83.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.25 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $986.2 million in the period.

