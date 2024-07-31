Etsy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $53 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $647.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.5 million.

