Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Etsy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Etsy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $53 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $647.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETSY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up