Ericsson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported a loss of $1.04 billion in its second quarter.…

The Stockholm-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.29 billion.

