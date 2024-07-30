Equity Commonwealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Equity Commonwealth (EQC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Equity Commonwealth (EQC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, said it had funds from operations of $26.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $22.2 million, or 20 cents per share.

The office building real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.