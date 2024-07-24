Equinor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.86…

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.86 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $25.54 billion in the period.

