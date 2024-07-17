Equifax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $163.9 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $163.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $1.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.22 to $7.47 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.75 billion.

