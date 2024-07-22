Enterprise Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.4…

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.4 million.

The bank, based in Clayton, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $227.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $156 million, also beating Street forecasts.

