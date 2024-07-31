Entegris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $67.7 million.…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $67.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $812.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $800.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $820 million to $840 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.