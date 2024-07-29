Enstar Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Monday reported net income of $135 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Monday reported net income of $135 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $8.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $10.78 per share.

The investment holding company posted revenue of $236 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $159 million.

