Ensign Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $71 million.

The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $5.38 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.22 billion.

