Enphase Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $303.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $370 million to $410 million.

