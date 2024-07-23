Enova International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $53.9 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $53.9 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $628.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENVA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.