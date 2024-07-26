Eni SpA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported net income of $711.5…

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported net income of $711.5 million in its second quarter.

The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $24.82 billion in the period.

