Employers Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported profit of $31.7 million in its second quarter.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.10 per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $217 million in the period.

