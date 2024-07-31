Live Radio
Employers Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 5:14 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported profit of $31.7 million in its second quarter.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.10 per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $217 million in the period.

