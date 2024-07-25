Emcor Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported earnings of $247.6 million in…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported earnings of $247.6 million in its second quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $5.25 per share.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period.

Emcor Group expects full-year earnings to be $19 to $20 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.5 billion to $15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EME

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.