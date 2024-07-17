Elevance Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.3 billion. On…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $9.85. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $10.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.99 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $43.89 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.22 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.99 billion.

Elevance Health expects full-year earnings to be $37.20 per share.

