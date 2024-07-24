Edwards Lifesciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $366.3 million.…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $366.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Edwards Lifesciences said it expects revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion.

