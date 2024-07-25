Edison International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $509 million. On…

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $509 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemead, California-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $4.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.03 billion.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.